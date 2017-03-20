RPT-INSIGHT-Cattle slaughter crackdown ripples through India's leather industry
* India BJP government takes tougher line on cattle slaughter
March 20 Achaogen Inc
* Achaogen - on march 14, ian friedland, chief medical officer, co agreed on terms of his resignation from his position - sec filing
* Achaogen - effective as of march 16, amended that certain consulting agreement with planet pharma, a firm in which friedland is associated as amended
* Achaogen - pursuant to amended consulting agreement, friedland to be available to perform certain services to co through july 31, on an as-needed basis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* India BJP government takes tougher line on cattle slaughter
* Says public offering of 3.15 million common shares priced at $72.00per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BENGALURU, June 15 Gold edged up early on Thursday from a near three-week low hit in the previous session, as Asian stocks fell on a report that U.S. President Donald Trump is being investigated for possible obstruction of justice. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold rose 0.2 percent to $1,263.70 per ounce by 0107 GMT. * U.S. gold futures for August delivery fell 0.8 percent to $1,265.90 per ounce. * Spot gold hit a session low of $1,256.65 on Wednesda