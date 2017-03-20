March 20 Achaogen Inc

* Achaogen - on march 14, ian friedland, chief medical officer, co agreed on terms of his resignation from his position - sec filing

* Achaogen - effective as of march 16, amended that certain consulting agreement with planet pharma, a firm in which friedland is associated as amended

* Achaogen - pursuant to amended consulting agreement, friedland to be available to perform certain services to co through july 31, on an as-needed basis