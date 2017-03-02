Czech Social Democrats pledge to cut tax for workers, tighten control of big business
* Social Democrats promise tax cuts for workers, other incentives
March 2 Aci Worldwide Inc:
* ACI Worldwide Inc - revenue in Q4 was $343 million, up 11% from last year.
* ACI Worldwide, Inc. Reports financial results for the quarter and full year ended December 31, 2016
* Q4 earnings per share $0.56
* Sees FY 2017 revenue $1.0 billion to $1.025 billion
* Sees Q1 revenue $215 million to $220 million
* ACI Worldwide Inc - we expect full year 2017 new bookings to grow in upper single digit range
* ACI Worldwide Inc - adjusted ebitda is expected to be in a range of $250 million to $255 million in 2017
* Q4 revenue view $312.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 revenue view $233.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2017 revenue view $1.02 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* ACI Worldwide Inc - we ended year with a 60-month backlog of $4 billion and a 12-month backlog of $816 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Social Democrats promise tax cuts for workers, other incentives
WASHINGTON, June 16 President Donald Trump on Friday will announce plans to tighten restrictions on Americans traveling to Cuba and clamp down on U.S. business dealings with the island’s military, rolling back parts of former President Barack Obama’s historic opening to Havana.
PARIS, June 17 China Aircraft Leasing Group Holdings (CALC) is among the inaugural customers for a larger new version of Boeing's 737 jetliner, two industry sources said on Saturday.