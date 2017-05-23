May 23 Ackermans & Van Haaren NV:

* ANNOUNCES TO HAVE SUBSCRIBED FOR 629,268 NEW ORDINARY SHARES IN THE FRAMEWORK OF THE 88.9 MILLION EUROS RIGHTS ISSUE OF SIPEF

* BRINGS ITS PARTICIPATION IN THE SHARE CAPITAL OF SIPEF TO 30.25%

* ACKERMANS & VAN HAAREN'S TOTAL INVESTMENT IN THE FRAMEWORK OF THE CAPITAL INCREASE AMOUNTS TO 35.7 MILLION EUROS