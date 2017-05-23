UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 23 Ackermans & Van Haaren NV:
* ANNOUNCES TO HAVE SUBSCRIBED FOR 629,268 NEW ORDINARY SHARES IN THE FRAMEWORK OF THE 88.9 MILLION EUROS RIGHTS ISSUE OF SIPEF
* BRINGS ITS PARTICIPATION IN THE SHARE CAPITAL OF SIPEF TO 30.25%
* ACKERMANS & VAN HAAREN’S TOTAL INVESTMENT IN THE FRAMEWORK OF THE CAPITAL INCREASE AMOUNTS TO 35.7 MILLION EUROS Source text: bit.ly/2qJCdsE Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources