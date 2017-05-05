May 5 Aclaris Therapeutics Inc:
* Aclaris Therapeutics completes phase 1 clinical trial of
ati-50001 for the treatment of alopecia universalis and alopecia
totalis
* In trial, treatment with ati-50001 capsules was well
tolerated, with a safety profile similar to placebo
* No clinically significant laboratory abnormalities were
observed
* Aclaris Therapeutics - data consistent with results from
earlier phase 1 clinical trial conducted by rigel pharma in
which study drug was well tolerated at all doses
* Aclaris Therapeutics - plans to initiate phase 2 dose
ranging trial with ati-50001 for treatment of alopecia totalis,
alopecia universalis in second half of 2017
* Aclaris Therapeutics - plans to submit an investigational
new drug application (ind) for ati-50002 for treatment of patchy
alopecia areata in mid-2017
* Plans to initiate phase 2 trial of ati-50002 for treatment
of vitiligo in second half of 2017
* Aclaris Therapeutics Inc - plans to initiate a phase 2
dose ranging trial of ati-50002 for treatment of patchy alopecia
areata in second half of 2017
