April 21 Aclaris Therapeutics Inc:

* Aclaris Therapeutics-sold 635,000 shares of its stock at a weighted average price per share of $31.50, for aggregate gross proceeds of about $20.0 million

* Aclaris Therapeutics - shares were sold through Cowen And Company Llc pursuant to a sales agreement with them dated November 2, 2016 - sec filing Source text - bit.ly/2oSfFoU