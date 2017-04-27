BRIEF-W. P. Carey Inc to focus exclusively on net lease investing for its balance sheet
April 27 ACNB Corp:
* Qtrly earnings per share $0.43
* Total assets of ACNB Corporation at March 31, 2017, were $1.24 billion, an increase of 8% from March 31, 2016
* Sets regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.095per share
* First Business Financial Services says on June 15, co sold and issued $9.1 million in aggregate principal amount of subordinated debentures