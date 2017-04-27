BRIEF-Educational Development Q1 revenues up 22 pct at $27.8 mln
* Educational development corporation announces record first quarter fiscal 2018 revenues and fifth amendment loan agreement
April 27 Acorda Therapeutics Inc:
* Acorda provides financial and pipeline update for first quarter 2017
* Acorda Therapeutics Inc- projected year-end cash balance greater than $200 million
* Acorda Therapeutics Inc- 2017 combined research and development and SG&A operating expense guidance revised to $330 - $350 million, a reduction of about $50 million
* Acorda Therapeutics Inc - qtrly GAAP net loss for quarter ended March 31, 2017, $0.41 per diluted share
* Acorda Therapeutics Inc - qtrly non-gaap net loss for quarter ended march 31, 2017 $.08 per diluted share
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.09, revenue view $127.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Ovid therapeutics - duncan's appointment filled vacancy on board created by board's increase in authorized size of board on june 14 from 5 members to 6 members
TORONTO, June 15 Teck Resources Ltd shares fell nearly 4 percent on Thursday after the diversified Canadian miner clipped its forecast of the average realized price for its steelmaking coal in the second quarter, citing sales disruptions.