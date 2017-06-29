June 29 Acorda Therapeutics Inc:
* Acorda submits new drug application to U.S. Food And Drug
Administration for inbrijatm (CVT-301, levodopa inhalation
powder)
* Acorda Therapeutics Inc - trade name for CVT-301, inbrija,
has been conditionally accepted by FDA
* Acorda Therapeutics Inc - co anticipates FDA to inform
acorda by end of September if submission has been deemed
complete and permits a full review
* Acorda Therapeutics Inc - plans to file a marketing
authorization application (MAA) in EUROPE for CVT-301 by end of
2017
