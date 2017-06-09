June 9 Acorda Therapeutics Inc:

* Acorda Therapeutics -in May 2017, filed planned appeal of decision on four invalidated patents with united states court of appeals for federal circuit

* Acorda Therapeutics - on June 7, defendants in lawsuit filed cross-appeal to U.S. Court of appeals for federal circuit