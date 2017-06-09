BRIEF-Alto Ventures receives initial option payments on Empress property, Northwestern Ontario
June 9 Acorda Therapeutics Inc:
* Acorda Therapeutics -in May 2017, filed planned appeal of decision on four invalidated patents with united states court of appeals for federal circuit
* Acorda Therapeutics - on June 7, defendants in lawsuit filed cross-appeal to U.S. Court of appeals for federal circuit - sec filing Source text (bit.ly/2sKoUaE) Further company coverage:
* UBS China IB head Jiang Guorong leaving to join Citi in Sept
* Carnival corp qtrly u.s. Gaap net income of $379 million, or $0.52 diluted eps