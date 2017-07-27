FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a day ago
BRIEF-Acorda Therapeutics Q2 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.29
#Brexit
#Markets
#Banks
#Trump
#Pakistan
#Venezuela
#Sport
Sections
Featured
The probiotic pint that could boost the immune system
Health
The probiotic pint that could boost the immune system
Cook misses ton but Stokes takes fight to South Africa
Sport
Cook misses ton but Stokes takes fight to South Africa
Editors' choice
Pictures
Editors' choice
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
July 27, 2017 / 10:15 AM / a day ago

BRIEF-Acorda Therapeutics Q2 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.29

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 27 (Reuters) - Acorda Therapeutics Inc

* Acorda provides financial and pipeline update for second quarter 2017

* Q2 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.29

* Q2 GAAP loss per share $0.18

* Sees FY 2017 sales $535 million to $545 million

* Q2 revenue $131.6 million versus I/B/E/S view $140.1 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.48 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Acorda Therapeutics Inc - company reiterates ampyra 2017 net revenue of $535-$545 million

* Acorda Therapeutics Inc - company expects to be cash flow positive in 2017, with a projected year-end cash balance in excess of $200 million

* Acorda Therapeutics Inc - company expects to maintain exclusivity of ampyra at least through july 2018

* FY2017 earnings per share view $1.97, revenue view $566.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.