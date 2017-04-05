GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks fall, dollar pares losses after Fed decision
NEW YORK, June 14 U.S. stocks mostly fell while the dollar cut its losses on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve delivered a widely expected U.S. interest rate hike.
April 5 Acorda Therapeutics Inc
* Acorda Therapeutics implements corporate restructuring
* Acorda Therapeutics says corporate restructuring to reduce cost structure and focus resources on two late-stage programs, CVT-301 and Tozadenant
* Acorda Therapeutics says as part of restructuring, co is reducing headcount by about 20 percent
* Acorda Therapeutics says co expects to realize estimated annualized cost savings from reduction in personnel of about $21 million beginning in Q2 of 2017
* Acorda Therapeutics says estimates that it will incur about $7.6 million of pre-tax charges for severance and other costs related to restructuring
* Acorda Therapeutics says co plans to file a new drug application for CVT-301 with the FDA in the second quarter of 2017
* Acorda - adoption of restructuring plan follows invalidation of certain patents pertaining to Ampyra (dalfampridine) extended release tablets, 10 mg Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, June 14 A federal judge on Wednesday said the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers did not fully weigh the impacts of the Dakota Access pipeline and ordered it to reconsider sections of its environmental analysis.
MEXICO CITY, June 14 OHL Concesiones, a unit of Spanish construction group OHL, and IFM Global Infrastructure Fund will launch on Thursday a share buyback for OHL Mexico stock, the Mexican unit said on Wednesday.