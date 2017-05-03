Avon CEO expected to step down - WSJ
June 14 Avon Products Inc Chief Executive Sheri McCoy is expected to step down, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.
May 3 Khalkos Exploration Inc
* Acquisition of partial royalties on the Jag Block of the Malartic Property
* Signing of an agreement to buy back a 1 pct NSR royalty on Jag Block (24 claims) of its Malartic Property
* To complete buyback, Khalkos needs to make a cash payment of $ 10,000 and issue 1 million common shares to owner (J.A.G Mines Ltd.) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Indexes down: Dow 0.04 pct, S&P 0.38 pct, Nasdaq 0.9 pct (Updates to late afternoon with further reaction to Fed decision)
* Bruce E. Terker reports 6.58 percent passive stake in Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc as of June 7, 2017 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2stcpDg) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)