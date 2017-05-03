May 3 Khalkos Exploration Inc

* Acquisition of partial royalties on the Jag Block of the Malartic Property

* Signing of an agreement to buy back a 1 pct NSR royalty on Jag Block (24 claims) of its Malartic Property

* To complete buyback, Khalkos needs to make a cash payment of $ 10,000 and issue 1 million common shares to owner (J.A.G Mines Ltd.) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: