BRIEF-Snap is buying mapping startup Zenly for $200 mln- Bloomberg, citing sources
* Snap is buying mapping startup zenly for $200 million- Bloomberg, citing sources Source text: https://bloom.bg/2sCMuXc Further company coverage:
June 6 Acrebit Sa:
* PLANS TO BUY 80-100 PERCENT IN A EUROPEAN COMPANY WITH A SIMILAR PROFILE
* SAYS FINAL AGREEMENT SHOULD BE CONCLUDED NO LATER THAN BY THE END OF SEPTEMBER 2017, WITH THE POSSIBILITY OF MUCH FASTER TRANSACTION
* PLANS TO BUY A COMPANY WHICH OFFERS COMPLEMENTARY IT SOLUTIONS AND DEVELOPED SALES NETWORK Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Snap is buying mapping startup zenly for $200 million- Bloomberg, citing sources Source text: https://bloom.bg/2sCMuXc Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, June 21 Uber Technologies Inc Chief Executive Travis Kalanick, co-founder of one of the most influential technology companies of its generation, resigned on Tuesday under pressure from investors after a string of setbacks.
June 22 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.