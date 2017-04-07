BRIEF-Avanti Communications says entered $100 mln facility
* Announces it entered facility agreement with HPS 1 which will provide a $100 million three-year super senior facility Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 6 Acrodea Inc
* Says the company have filed a lawsuit against Tokyo-based firm EMICIA Co.,Ltd and an individual (defendant) on Jan. 6, regarding company acquisition dispute, claiming for refund of 90 million yen
* Says the defendant filed counterclaim on April 4
* Says the defendant asked the co to pay 40 million yen
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/qHyqCw
* 58.com - Guazi.Com, co's unit that operates a consumer-to-consumer (C2C) used car trading platform, announced over us$400 million in series B financing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BERLIN/FRANKFURT, June 16 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.3 percent higher on Friday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0609 GMT.