May 2 Acrux Ltd

* U.S. Patent and Trademark Office has instituted an inter partes review (IPR) proceeding filed by Acrux against U.S. Patent no. 7,214,506

* Patent relates to methods of using various antifungal compounds, including efinaconazole, for treatment of onychomycosis

* U.S. Patent No. 7,214,506 is owned by Kaken Pharmaceutical Co Ltd. and licensed to Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: