BRIEF-Altice says Altice USA priced IPO at $30 per share
* Altice NV and Altice USA announce pricing of Altice USA's initial public offering
May 29 Acsion Ltd:
* Revenue for group for year ended 2017 was r524.8 million (2016: r453.3 million)
* Fy headline earning per share increased to 47.0 cents (2016: 45.9 cents).
* Fy nav per share increased from 1 160.1c to 1 359.7c
* Sets quarterly cash dividend of $0.022per share
* Independent Bank Corp says Maurice Sullivan to retire from board of directors of both company and Rockland Trust - SEC filing