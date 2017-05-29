May 29 Acsion Ltd:

* Revenue for group for year ended 2017 was r524.8 million (2016: r453.3 million)

* Fy headline earning per share increased to 47.0 cents (2016: 45.9 cents).

* Fy nav per share increased from 1 160.1c to 1 359.7c