BRIEF-Alto Ventures receives initial option payments on Empress property, Northwestern Ontario
June 9 Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc
* Actinium Pharmaceuticals announces appointment of Sandesh Seth as chief executive officer
* Says Sergio Traversa resigned from the board
* Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc - Seth will continue his role as chairman that commenced in October of 2013
* Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc - Independent Director Ajit Shetty appointed to company's corporate governance, audit and compensation committees
* Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc- Steve O'Loughlin has been appointed principal financial and accounting officer as of May 15, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* UBS China IB head Jiang Guorong leaving to join Citi in Sept
* Carnival corp qtrly u.s. Gaap net income of $379 million, or $0.52 diluted eps