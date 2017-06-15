BRIEF-Boeing, Tassili airlines announce order for three next-generation 737-800s
* Boeing, Tassili airlines announce order for three next-generation 737-800s
June 15 Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc:
* Actinium Pharmaceuticals announces appointment of Nitya Ray, Ph.D. as executive vice-president, head of product development, manufacturing and supply chain and other key hires in its product development and manufacturing teams
* Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc - also announced recent hiring of Ramesh Kashi and Vimal Patel to enable expansion of operations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Boeing, Tassili airlines announce order for three next-generation 737-800s
PARIS, June 22 Iran's Airtour Airlines has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for 45 Airbus A320neo aircraft, Airbus said on Thursday, in a deal unveiled at the Paris Airshow.
* Boeing signs commitment with unidentified customer for 125 737 MAX 8 airplanes