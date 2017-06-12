BRIEF-Amalphi raises placement price of new shares to EUR 2.00
* RAISES PLACEMENT PRICE OF NEW SHARES IN CAPITAL INCREASE TO 2.00 EUROS FROM 1.80 EUROS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
June 12 ACTION SA:
* MAY PRELIM. TURNOVER AT 118 MILLION ZLOTYS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* RAISES PLACEMENT PRICE OF NEW SHARES IN CAPITAL INCREASE TO 2.00 EUROS FROM 1.80 EUROS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
TOKYO, June 22 The Nissan Motor Co Ltd and Renault SA alliance plan to launch driverless ride-hailing and ride-sharing services in coming years, as the automakers look beyond making and selling cars to survive an industry being quickly transformed by new services.
* Ankara also sending 25 soldiers, armoured vehicles (Recasts with Turkish troop deployment, delivery of supplies)