June 19 Active Biotech Ab

* the Board has appointed the company's current CSO Helén Tuvesson as new CEO of Active Biotech AB

* Tuvesson will take up the position on July 1

Tomas Leanderson, CEO since 2008, will be at the company's disposal during a transitional period