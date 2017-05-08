STOCKHOLM May 8 Active Biotech:

* Teva and Active Biotech today announced results from the CONCERTO trial in patients with relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis (RRMS)

* Says primary endpoint in CONCERTO -- the evaluation of laquinimod versus placebo to evaluate the time to Confirmed Disability Progression (CDP) after at least 3 months - was not met (Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom)