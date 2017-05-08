BRIEF-Kolen lowers conversion price of 8th series convertible bonds to 3,271 won/share
* Says it lowered conversion price of 8th series convertible bonds to 3,271 won/share from 4,063 won/share, effective June 19
STOCKHOLM May 8 Active Biotech:
* Teva and Active Biotech today announced results from the CONCERTO trial in patients with relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis (RRMS)
* Says primary endpoint in CONCERTO -- the evaluation of laquinimod versus placebo to evaluate the time to Confirmed Disability Progression (CDP) after at least 3 months - was not met (Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom)
June 19 Guangzhou Boji Medical & Biotechnological
* PETER EKMARK APPOINTED NEW CEO, WILL START AUG.1 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)