June 8Activia Properties Inc

* Says it signs commitment line agreement and extreme borrowing agreement with Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank, Limited, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust and Banking Corporation, Mizuho Bank, Ltd. and The Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ on June 8

* Says it can take out loans up to 24 billion yen in total

* Says two agreements' period are both from June 13 to June 12, 2018

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/dc7vtE

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)