BRIEF-Dongxing Securities says dividend payment date on June 29
* Says it will pay a cash dividend of 0.15 yuan per share(before tax) for 2016 to shareholders of record on June 28
June 8Activia Properties Inc
* Says it signs commitment line agreement and extreme borrowing agreement with Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank, Limited, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust and Banking Corporation, Mizuho Bank, Ltd. and The Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ on June 8
* Says it can take out loans up to 24 billion yen in total
* Says two agreements' period are both from June 13 to June 12, 2018
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/dc7vtE
SEOUL, June 22 South Korea's central bank on Thursday warned that the number of households vulnerable to debt defaults could rise as the debt-servicing capacity comes under strain amid rising interest rates.
* Issuer and company entered into subscription agreement with joint lead managers in connection with issue of new notes