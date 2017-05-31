UPDATE 1-U.S. House Dems reject Deutsche Bank privacy claim in Trump query
* Has loaned Trump millions for property ventures (Updates with Deutsche Bank declining to comment)
May 30 Activision Blizzard Inc
* Activision Blizzard extends exchange offer with respect to certain of its senior notes
* Extended until June 1, 2017, aggregate principal amount of up to $650,000,000 of its 2.300% senior notes due 2021
* Extended until June 1, 2017, aggregate principal amount of up to $850,000,000 of its 3.400% senior notes due 2026 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ATVI.O
* Has loaned Trump millions for property ventures (Updates with Deutsche Bank declining to comment)
* Proteon Therapeutics announces $22.0 million private placement
FRANKFURT, June 22 U.S. House Democrats rejected an assertion by Deutsche Bank that privacy laws prevent it from sharing information about President Donald Trump's finances, as they investigate possible collusion between his campaign team and Russia.