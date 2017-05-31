May 30 Activision Blizzard Inc

* Activision Blizzard extends exchange offer with respect to certain of its senior notes

* Extended until June 1, 2017, aggregate principal amount of up to $650,000,000 of its 2.300% senior notes due 2021

* Extended until June 1, 2017, aggregate principal amount of up to $850,000,000 of its 3.400% senior notes due 2026 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ATVI.O