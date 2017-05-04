UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 4 Activision Blizzard Inc
* Activision blizzard inc - Q1 NON-GAAP (redefined) earnings per share $0.72; Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.56 ; Q1 GAAP net revenue $1.73 billion versus $1.46 billion
* Activision blizzard inc - company increases CY 2017 revenues and EPS outlook
* Activision blizzard inc - had 48 million monthly active users in Q1, down primarily due to expected softness from last year’s infinite warfare release
* Activision blizzard inc - sees CY 2017 GAAP earnings per share $0.88; sees CY 2017 NON-GAAP (redefined) earnings per share $1.80; sees CY 2017 GAAP net revenue $6.1 billion
* Activision blizzard inc - sees Q2 2017 GAAP earnings per share $0.15; sees Q2 2017 NON-GAAP (redefined) earnings per share $0.38; sees Q2 2017 gaap net revenue $1.43 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources