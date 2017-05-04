May 4 Activision Blizzard Inc

* Activision blizzard inc - Q1 NON-GAAP (redefined) earnings per share $0.72; Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.56 ; Q1 GAAP net revenue $1.73 billion versus $1.46 billion

* Activision blizzard inc - company increases CY 2017 revenues and EPS outlook

* Activision blizzard inc - had 48 million monthly active users in Q1, down primarily due to expected softness from last year’s infinite warfare release

* Activision blizzard inc - sees CY 2017 GAAP earnings per share $0.88; sees CY 2017 NON-GAAP (redefined) earnings per share $1.80; sees CY 2017 GAAP net revenue $6.1 billion

* Activision blizzard inc - sees Q2 2017 GAAP earnings per share $0.15; sees Q2 2017 NON-GAAP (redefined) earnings per share $0.38; sees Q2 2017 gaap net revenue $1.43 billion