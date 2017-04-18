April 18 Euro Disney/CIAM:

* CIAM says 2 euros per share buyout offer for Euro Disney's minority shareholders is not fair

* CIAM says thinks minimum acceptable price is 2.50 euros/share

* Walt Disney is in process of taking full control of debt-ridden Paris theme park operator Euro Disney

* Walt Disney has said it would support a recapitalisation of up to 1.5 billion euros, helping cut debt and improve Euro Disney's financial position.

* Minority shareholders will be offered 2 euros a share to sell their stake to Walt Disney - a 67 percent premium to Euro Disney's share price on Feb 9, which was the day before the offer was announced.

* Saudi billionaire Prince Alwaleed bin Talal also involved in Walt Disney's plans to take full control of Euro Disney