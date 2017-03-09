March 9 Actua Corp:

* Actua announces fourth quarter and full-year 2016 financial results

* Q4 non-gaap loss per share $0.06

* Q4 earnings per share $2.94

* Q4 revenue $29.3 million versus $25.5 million

* Sees FY 2017 non-gaap loss per share $0.10 to $0.15

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $125 million to $130 million

* Actua Corp- expects annual gaap cash flow from operations in range of between a use of $2.0 million and a source of $2.0 million for 2017