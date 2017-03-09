BRIEF-CSRA says entered into second amendment to credit agreement
* CSRA Inc - co entered into second amendment to credit agreement, which amended the credit agreement, dated as of november 27, 2015
March 9 Actua Corp:
* Actua announces fourth quarter and full-year 2016 financial results
* Q4 non-gaap loss per share $0.06
* Q4 earnings per share $2.94
* Q4 revenue $29.3 million versus $25.5 million
* Sees FY 2017 non-gaap loss per share $0.10 to $0.15
* Sees FY 2017 revenue $125 million to $130 million
* Actua Corp- expects annual gaap cash flow from operations in range of between a use of $2.0 million and a source of $2.0 million for 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* CSRA Inc - co entered into second amendment to credit agreement, which amended the credit agreement, dated as of november 27, 2015
* Perficient Inc sees Q2 GAAP earnings per share to be in range of $0.05 to $0.07
LOS ANGELES, June 16 Apple Inc has hired two long-time Sony Pictures Television executives to expand the iPhone maker's push into original television programming, plunging deeper into a field crowded by Hollywood studios and online streaming services.