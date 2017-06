June 21 Actuant Corp

* Actuant reports third quarter results; revises fiscal 2017 guidance

* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share $0.82 to $0.87

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.32 excluding items

* Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.37

* Q3 sales $295 million versus I/B/E/S view $293.8 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.31 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2017 sales $1.08 billion to $1.09 billion

* Actuant Corp - Implementing restructuring activities within maintenance-driven portion of energy segment

* Actuant Corp - Actively pursuing strategic alternatives for energy-related offshore mooring business

* Actuant Corp - Free cash flow is projected to be in $65 million-70 million range in fiscal 2017, down from previous range of $85 million-95 million

* FY2017 earnings per share view $0.97, revenue view $1.09 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Actuant - Expect 2017 adjusted earnings per share to be $0.82-0.87, down from $1.10-1.20 as lower energy maintenance volumes, unfavorable segment sales mix weigh on margins