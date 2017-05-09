BRIEF-QEP announces expansion of its board of directors
* Q.E.P. Co., Inc. announces expansion of its board of directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 9 AcuityAds Holdings Inc:
* AcuityAds reports first quarter 2017 financial results
* Q1 revenue rose 122 percent to C$11.53 million
* Q1 revenue view C$11.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q.E.P. Co., Inc. announces expansion of its board of directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Antioquia Gold Inc enters into an investor relations agreement and provides corporate update
* Enphase Energy Inc - on June 13, 2017, co entered into a master license agreement with Flextronics Industrial, Ltd