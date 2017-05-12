UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 12 Acushnet Holdings Corp:
* Acushnet Holdings Corp - Q1 sales fell 1.4 percent to $433.6 million; qtrly net income attributable to acushnet holdings corp $38.1 million versus $23.7 million
* Acushnet Holdings- consolidated net sales expected to be in range of $1,565 to $1,595 million in 2017; adjusted EBITDA expected to be in range of $220 to $230 million in 2017
* FY2017 revenue view $1.58 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S; Q1 revenue view $431.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources