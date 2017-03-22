March 22 Acushnet Holdings Corp:

* Sees FY 2017 sales $1.565 billion to $1.595 billion

* Acushnet Holdings Corp - Q4 net sales of $329.8 million, up 3.0% year over year, or 1.3% in constant currency

* Acushnet Holdings Corp - adjusted EBITDA is expected to be in range of $220 to $230 million in 2017

* Acushnet Holdings Corp - consolidated net sales on a constant currency basis are expected to increase by 1.8% to 3.7% in 2017 when compared to 2016

* FY 2017 revenue view $1.58 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly net loss attributable to common shareholders of $1.3 million versus net loss of $19.7 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.04, revenue view $320.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text: (bit.ly/2nR9K0H) Further company coverage: