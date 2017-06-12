BRIEF-Lannett gets approval for hydrocodone bitartrate, acetaminophen tablets
* Lannett receives approval for hydrocodone bitartrate and acetaminophen tablets USP, 5 mg/300 mg, 7.5 mg/300 mg and 10 mg/300 mg
June 12 Chembio Diagnostics Inc
* Acuta Capital Partners LLC reports a 10.3 percent passive stake in Chembio Diagnostics Inc as of May 31, 2017 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2s26Att) Further company coverage:
* Seattle Genetics Inc - fda notified co on June 21, IND for vadastuximab talirine has been placed on hold - SEC filing