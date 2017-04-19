BRIEF-Viacom announces 2 new additions to its Distribution and Business Development Group
* Announced four internal appointments and two new additions to its Distribution and Business Development Group
April 19 Ad Pepper Media International NV :
* Concluded first three months of financial year with new record sales of 16.367 million euros ($17.55 million), corresponding to growth of 13.5 percent (Q1 2016: 14.418 million euros)
* Still expects to achieve consolidated EBITDA in a range of 1.0 million euros to 1.5 million euros in 2017 financial year as a whole
* Q1 group EBITDA came to -246 thousand euros (Q1 2016: 519 thousand euros) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9325 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Expects to record severance, acquisition and integration related expenses of approximately $500 million pre-tax in Q2 of 2017
June 15 Verizon Communications Inc said on Thursday it expected to incur about $500 million in pre-tax expenses in the second quarter as a result of its $4.48 billion purchase of Yahoo Inc's core business.