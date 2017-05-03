PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - June 15
June 15 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
May 3 Adacel Technologies Ltd:
* Profit before tax for FY2017 is now anticipated to be in range of approximately $7.0-7.5 million
* Number of delayed contracts will impact fy2017 revenue from systems segment which will be approximately 35-40% below fy2016
* Co's services segment is forecast to continue its steady growth trajectory in FY2017, and is expected to grow around 10% over fy2016
* Intends to conduct an on-market share buyback during period from 17 may 2017 to 16 may 2018
* Co maintains its optimism in relation to total orders for fy2017 being above fy2016 for both systems and services segments
* Revised earnings outlook due to longer than anticipated contract administration processes on number of notified awards Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Asx alert-DOW: update to downer services' offer for spotless,DOW-SPO.AX
* Requests a trading halt immediately pending release of an announcement regarding status of Mission and Cables Project Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: