Nikkei rises for 1st time this week on weak yen; Takata trade suspended
* Foreigners net sellers of cash stocks for 1st time in 9 weeks
April 25 Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd :
* Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd - Adam Szakmary, advised Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd of his resignation as chief executive officer
* Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd - following Szakmary's resignation, company appointed Michael J. Mcguire as CEO, effective as of April 24, 2017 Source text: (bit.ly/2p1Ojg0) Further company coverage:
* Foreigners net sellers of cash stocks for 1st time in 9 weeks
* Says it will invest 100 million yuan to set up a wholly owned Hangzhou-based investment firm
* China Renaissance was exclusive financial advisor (Recasts and adds details of investors)