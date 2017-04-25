April 25 Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd :

* Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd - Adam Szakmary, advised Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd of his resignation as chief executive officer

* Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd - following Szakmary's resignation, company appointed Michael J. McGuire as CEO, effective as of April 24, 2017