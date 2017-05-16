BRIEF-Altaba completes name change, commences trading under new ticker‘AABA’
* Altaba completes name change; registers as investment company; commences trading under new ticker symbol ‘AABA’ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 16 Adamas Incorporation Pcl
* Q1 net loss 7 million baht versus profit of 153.2 million baht
* Q1 revenue from performance of selling house and land of the company is 3.89 million baht, up 100 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* ANNOUNCES FIFTH ORDER FROM FORTUNE 500 GLOBAL AGTECH LEADER
* Fy profit and total comprehensive income for the year HK$23.3 million versus HK$ 4.2 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: