May 22 Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* Adamas presents positive phase 1A data of ADS-4101 (lacosamide) for the treatment of partial onset seizures in epilepsy

* Adamas Pharmaceuticals - phase 1 results show ADS-4101 is better tolerated in healthy volunteers than equivalent doses of vimpat

* Says multi-dose phase 1b steady state study ongoing, with topline data expected in Q3 2017

* Adamas Pharmaceuticals - data from study showed all four formulations of ADS-4101 to be safe and well tolerated when compared to vimpat-treated group Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: