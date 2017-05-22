Kia Motors tops JD Power quality study
June 21 Kia Motors topped an initial quality study of new vehicles sold in the United States based on owner responses for the second consecutive year, business consultancy J.D. Power said on Wednesday.
May 22 Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc:
* Adamas presents positive phase 1A data of ADS-4101 (lacosamide) for the treatment of partial onset seizures in epilepsy
* Adamas Pharmaceuticals - phase 1 results show ADS-4101 is better tolerated in healthy volunteers than equivalent doses of vimpat
* Says multi-dose phase 1b steady state study ongoing, with topline data expected in Q3 2017
* Adamas Pharmaceuticals - data from study showed all four formulations of ADS-4101 to be safe and well tolerated when compared to vimpat-treated group Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO, June 21 Brazilian sugar firm Copersucar reported on Wednesday a profit of 254 million reais ($76 million) for the crop year 2016/17, versus 32 million reais a year earlier, due to higher sugar prices and larger sales from subsidiary Eco-Energy and the joint venture Alvean.
