EU mergers and takeovers (June 17)
BRUSSELS, June 17 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
Feb 17 Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc:
* Adamas to present new ADS-5102 data from phase 2 trial in walking impairment associated with multiple sclerosis at actrims forum 2017
* Adamas Pharmaceuticals- in study, patients on ads-5102 showed approximate 17 percent placebo-adjusted improvement in walking speed in timed 25 foot walk test
* Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc - in study, patients on ADS-5102 showed approximate three second placebo-adjusted improvement in timed up and go (TUG) test
* Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc - ADS-5102 was generally well tolerated
* Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc - five ADS-5102 patients and no placebo patients discontinued treatment due to AES
* Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc - most frequent adverse events (AES) reported in ads-5102 treatment group were dry mouth, constipation and insomnia Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRUSSELS, June 17 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
CALGARY, Alberta, June 16 Kinder Morgan Canada Ltd has raised C$5.5 billion ($4.16 billion) for its Trans Mountain pipeline expansion and could have raised even more, the company said on Friday, despite pressure on banks to back away from the project.
WASHINGTON, June 16 U.S. regulators told Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV in November 2015 that they suspected some of the automaker's vehicles were equipped with secret software allowing them to violate emission control standards, according to emails disclosed on Friday.