BRIEF-Long Island Iced Tea says public offering of 257,000 common shares priced at $5.06 per share
* Long Island Iced Tea Corp. Announces public offering of common stock
April 21 Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp
* Adamis Pharmaceuticals announces pricing of public offering of common stock
* Says public offering of 4.29 million common shares priced at $3.50per share
* Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp - Offering is expected to close on April 26, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Long Island Iced Tea Corp. Announces public offering of common stock
* Pacific Biosciences of California announces pricing of public offering of common stock
STOCKHOLM, June 15 Swedish music streaming company Spotify's operating loss widened in 2016 but revenue rose significantly, the company said in its annual financial statement, ahead of a possible stock market listing before the end of next year.