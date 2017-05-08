BRIEF-Entrée Resources provides update on OYU Tolgoi JV and corporate activities
* Entrée Resources provides update on oyu tolgoi jv and corporate activities
May 8 Adams Resources & Energy Inc:
* Q1 loss per share $0.20
* Q1 revenue $303.1 million versus $250.5 million
* Adams resources & energy inc says its unit gulfmark energy, inc., marketed approximately 66,360 barrels of oil per day during q1 of 2017 Source text (bit.ly/2poEgyD) Further company coverage:
* Entrée Resources provides update on oyu tolgoi jv and corporate activities
* CAI International, Inc. Announces proposed offering of $250 million aggregate principal amount of asset-backed notes
* Esquire Financial Holdings Inc sees IPO of 2.56 million shares of common stock to be priced between $14 and $16 per share - SEC filing