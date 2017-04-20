April 20 Adams Resources & Energy Inc:
* Adams Resources announces the conclusion of strategic
alternatives related to its exploration and production
subsidiary
* Company does not expect Chapter 11 filing by its
subsidiary to have material adverse impact on any of core
businesses
* Says AREC has retained Oil and Gas Asset Clearinghouse,
LLC to advise it with respect to sale process
* Plans to direct its attention to its core businesses or
other business development initiatives
* Company continues to have no debt and held approximately
$87 million in cash at end of fiscal year ended December 31,
2016
* AREC plans to file voluntary petition for reorganization
under Chapter 11 of Bankruptcy Code
* Co plans to conduct a sale process
