June 5 Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC:

* Adaptimmune announces an oral presentation on data from NY-ESO study in Synovial Sarcoma and four trials in progress posters at the American Society Of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) annual meeting

* From ongoing NY-ESO Synovial Sarcoma study, NY-ESO continues to be generally well-tolerated

* From ongoing NY-ESO Synovial Sarcoma study, initial anti-tumor activity observed in all ongoing cohorts Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: