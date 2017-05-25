May 25 Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc

* Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc - initiated study of NY-ESO SPEAR T-cells targeting NY-ESO in combination with keytruda in patients with multiple myeloma

* Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc - Adaptimmune is developing NY-ESO SPEAR T-cell program under a strategic collaboration agreement with GSK