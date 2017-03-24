BRIEF-ID Watchdog to be acquired by Equifax Inc
* ID Watchdog signs definitive agreement to be acquired by equifax inc.
March 24 Adcare Health Systems Inc
* Adcare health systems reports fourth quarter and full-year financial 2016 results
* Q4 revenue fell 5.2 percent to $5.9 million
* Q4 loss per share $0.02
* Adcare health systems-signed definitive purchase agreement to purchase an assisted living facility in alabama with 106 operational beds for $5.5 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, June 16 Cigna Corp, whose Medicare Advantage health insurance business has been on hold for the past 18 months, said on Friday that the U.S. government had lifted sanctions and it could enroll new customers starting July 1.
* Hostess Brands names Andrew Jacobs chief commercial officer