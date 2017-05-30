BRIEF-InterDigital announces conversion rate adjustment to 1.50 pct senior convertible notes
* InterDigital announces conversion rate adjustment to 1.50% senior convertible notes due 2020
May 30 Adcare Health Systems Inc
* Adcare health systems - on may 26, 2017, co entered into an at market issuance sales agreement with JMP Securities llc - sec filing
* Adcare health systems -co may offer and sell, 10.875% series a cumulative redeemable preferred stock, no par value per share, liquidation preference of $25.00/share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* InterDigital announces conversion rate adjustment to 1.50% senior convertible notes due 2020
TORONTO, June 21 Canada's benchmark stock index edged lower on Wednesday as a slump in oil prices pressured energy and financial shares, offsetting a rally in gold stocks as the U.S. dollar fell.
CALGARY, Alberta, June 21 The U.S. State of Michigan said on Wednesday it has fired a consultant after state officials discovered a conflict of interest with an employee of the company conducting an independent analysis on the risks of an oil spill from Calgary-based Enbridge Inc's Line 5 pipeline in the Great Lakes.