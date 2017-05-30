May 30 Adcare Health Systems Inc

* Adcare health systems - on may 26, 2017, co entered into an at market issuance sales agreement with JMP Securities llc - sec filing

* Adcare health systems -co may offer and sell, 10.875% series a cumulative redeemable preferred stock, no par value per share, liquidation preference of $25.00/share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: