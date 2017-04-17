April 17 Adcare Health Systems Inc-
* Adcare Health Systems - special committee completed
internal investigation related to inaccurate representation of
educational credentials of ceo
* Says special committee concluded mcbride intentionally
misrepresented his educational credentials to board
* Adcare Health Systems says board terminated mcbride's
employment with company as its chief executive officer for cause
, effective immediately
* Says board also appointed Allan Rimland, company's
president and cfo, to also serve as company's ceo
Source text: (bit.ly/2oiQgSi)
