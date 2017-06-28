BRIEF-Dialog Semiconductor is investing an additional $15 mln in Energous
* Dialog Semiconductor Plc says announced that Dialog Semiconductor is investing an additional $15 million in Energous Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 28 A CITY MEDIA AB
* GETS SEK 1.6 MILLION ORDER FOR MARKETING FROM A GLOBAL COMPANY
* DEAL CONCERNS MARKETING ON LED SCREENS AND BANNERS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, June 28 Storage startup Tintri inc, which was planning to start trading its shares on NASDAQ on Thursday, said its listing plans have "changed," according to a statement by a company spokesman.
June 29 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.