BRIEF-Addnode Group acquires Service Works Group

July 31 (Reuters) - Addnode:

* Addnode Group acquires international software company Service Works Group

* Addnode says initial purchase price for all shares in SWG amounts to sek 132 million

* Addnode says in addition, a capped conditional purchase price of sek 62 million is payable if certain targets are achieved linked to SWG's operating profit

* Acquisition is financed through Addnode Group's existing credit facilities

* Acquisition is expected to have a positive impact on addnode group’s earnings per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: