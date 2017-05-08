BRIEF-Entrée Resources provides update on OYU Tolgoi JV and corporate activities
* Entrée Resources provides update on oyu tolgoi jv and corporate activities
May 8 Addus Homecare Corp:
* Addus Homecare announces first-quarter 2017 results and completion of a new senior secured credit facility
* Q1 earnings per share $0.37
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.33 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.34
* For Q1, net service revenues increased 9.7% to $101.6 million from $92.6 million for q1 of 2016
* "we remain on-track to implement our new payroll system in July" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Entrée Resources provides update on oyu tolgoi jv and corporate activities
* CAI International, Inc. Announces proposed offering of $250 million aggregate principal amount of asset-backed notes
* Esquire Financial Holdings Inc sees IPO of 2.56 million shares of common stock to be priced between $14 and $16 per share - SEC filing