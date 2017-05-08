May 8 Addus Homecare Corp:

* Addus Homecare announces first-quarter 2017 results and completion of a new senior secured credit facility

* Q1 earnings per share $0.37

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.33 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.34

* For Q1, net service revenues increased 9.7% to $101.6 million from $92.6 million for q1 of 2016

* "we remain on-track to implement our new payroll system in July"