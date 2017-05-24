May 24 Addvalue Technologies Ltd:

* Refers to DBS report dated May 23 which stated one of key risks facing the group may be "unable to secure grants to cover high research and development expenses.."

* Clarifies that, from 2014 to 2016, group received a grant of a significant sum from office for Space Technology and Industry

* Group is expected to have adequate funding to cover its ongoing research and development expenditure for at least new four-year grant period

* Group, in February 2017, received a further grant commitment of a much larger sum from OSTIN