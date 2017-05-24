May 24 Addvalue Technologies Ltd:
* Refers to DBS report dated May 23 which stated one of key
risks facing the group may be "unable to secure grants to cover
high research and development expenses.."
* Clarifies that, from 2014 to 2016, group received a grant
of a significant sum from office for Space Technology and
Industry
* Group is expected to have adequate funding to cover its
ongoing research and development expenditure for at least new
four-year grant period
* Group, in February 2017, received a further grant
commitment of a much larger sum from OSTIN
