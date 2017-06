May 30 Addvalue Technologies Ltd

* Turnover of group improved by 9% or us$0.8 million from us$10.0 million in fy2016 to us$11.0 million in fy2017

* FY net loss us$3.470 million versus loss of us$ 4.715 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)